ATB Capital Trims Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Target Price to C$85.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by ATB Capital from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TOU. National Bankshares set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$82.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$84.29.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 0.2 %

TSE:TOU opened at C$62.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of C$21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$52.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.21.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.47 by C($0.67). The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.46 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.7870159 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

Insider Activity at Tourmaline Oil

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$59.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,648.00. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$59.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,648.00. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.05 per share, with a total value of C$157,624.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $374,922 over the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

