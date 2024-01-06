Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Scott Farquhar Sells 8,241 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $1,824,557.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,824,329.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Friday, December 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,965,560.91.

On Monday, December 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.57, for a total transaction of $1,628,174.37.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,562,740.83.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $1,467,145.23.

On Monday, October 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.38, for a total value of $1,461,788.58.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $1,485,028.20.

On Friday, October 13th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total value of $1,553,593.32.

Atlassian Stock Up 1.5 %

TEAM opened at $226.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.70. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $116.40 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of -115.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $6,015,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Atlassian

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.