Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,992,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,866,000 after acquiring an additional 114,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after acquiring an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $117.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.47.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.43.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

