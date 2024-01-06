AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in AT&T were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth $832,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth $1,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

