Axie Infinity 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $69.62 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $7.81 or 0.00017844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $69.62 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004867 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,683.99 or 0.99834910 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011516 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010653 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.81 or 0.00189248 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003590 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,228,831 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 132,040,366.96947305 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.664499 USD and is down -5.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 399 active market(s) with $67,251,076.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

