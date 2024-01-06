Bancor Market Capitalization Tops $97.55 Million (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Bancor token can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001663 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bancor has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Bancor has a total market cap of $97.55 million and $10.22 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00017715 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,610.17 or 0.99962349 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011539 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010820 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.26 or 0.00188546 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor (BNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,476,034 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 134,476,543.9015855 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.72595604 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 390 active market(s) with $11,122,263.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.