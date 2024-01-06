Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $41.92

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.92 and last traded at $41.92, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.

Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average is $40.55. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

