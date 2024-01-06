Barbara Kosacz Sells 10,676 Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) COO Barbara Kosacz sold 10,676 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $12,597.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 928,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,179.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kronos Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRON opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $2.84.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Bio

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,593,000 after acquiring an additional 32,054 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,742,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 172,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,926,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,928,000 after buying an additional 450,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRON. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kronos Bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Kronos Bio from $9.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRON

About Kronos Bio

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial; and Lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor to treat the patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.