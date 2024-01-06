Barbara Kosacz Sells 10,676 Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) COO Barbara Kosacz sold 10,676 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $12,597.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 928,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,179.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kronos Bio Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KRON opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $2.84.
Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Bio
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRON. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kronos Bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Kronos Bio from $9.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on KRON
About Kronos Bio
Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial; and Lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor to treat the patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kronos Bio
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.