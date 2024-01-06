Bellevue Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 1.7% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $462.29. The company had a trading volume of 435,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,209. The stock has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.40. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $310.00 and a 12-month high of $487.84.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

