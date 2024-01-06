Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $706,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.5% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.49. The company had a trading volume of 92,240,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,340,104. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $754.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

