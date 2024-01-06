Bellevue Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,632 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 1.0 %

CMCSA stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.04. 12,646,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,005,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.