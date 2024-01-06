Bellevue Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,632 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Trading Up 1.0 %
CMCSA stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.04. 12,646,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,005,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
