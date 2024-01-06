Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 24 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,117 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.7% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.2 %

COST stock traded up $7.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $656.01. 2,200,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,930. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $612.46 and its 200-day moving average is $572.67. The company has a market cap of $291.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $462.22 and a 12 month high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,177 shares of company stock worth $10,878,343. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

