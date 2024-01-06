Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 661 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in AT&T by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,577,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,093,000 after buying an additional 294,986 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 33.4% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 45,444 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in AT&T by 21.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 35,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 32,550,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,683,092. The stock has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

