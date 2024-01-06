Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Shares Down 10%

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 26,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 76,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$22.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 13.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06.

About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 16 exploration permits, and 58 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

