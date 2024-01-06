Beta Finance Price Down 10.3% This Week (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Beta Finance has a market cap of $11.83 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beta Finance has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0739 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beta Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beta Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.