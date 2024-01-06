BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading Up 7%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.42. 1,491,087 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,646,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 34,176 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 19,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 35,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

