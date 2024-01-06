Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.75 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.98.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$5.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$5.62 and a one year high of C$9.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of C$177.13 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.6747405 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

