Bitcoin Diamond Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.0934 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $17.42 million and approximately $48,916.67 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00115809 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00037734 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00022639 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004258 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

