BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at BlackRock
In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BlackRock Price Performance
BLK opened at $782.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $819.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $738.15 and a 200-day moving average of $701.65.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 56.10%.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
