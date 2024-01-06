Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

BLBD has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Blue Bird from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays started coverage on Blue Bird in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Blue Bird in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.63.

BLBD opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $800.39 million, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $302.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 314.14% and a net margin of 2.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $779,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,018,917.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $779,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,018,917.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $62,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,042,650 shares in the company, valued at $101,470,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,585,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,997,450 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 8.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,304,000 after acquiring an additional 160,233 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Blue Bird by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blue Bird by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,251,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 91,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 13.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,206,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,754,000 after buying an additional 144,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 5.4% during the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,173,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,045,000 after buying an additional 60,628 shares in the last quarter.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

