BluePath Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,810 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808 in the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.24. 3,121,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,277. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $138.06. The firm has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

