BluePath Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,249 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,249 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,646,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,005,926. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average of $43.56. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

