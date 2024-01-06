BluePath Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,249 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,249 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comcast Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,646,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,005,926. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average of $43.56. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Comcast
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.