BluePath Capital Management LLC Invests $887,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000. S&P Global comprises approximately 0.8% of BluePath Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.78.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $427.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,166. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $413.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $443.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

