BluePath Capital Management LLC Makes New $514,000 Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% during the third quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.2% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 214,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,720,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,161,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,725,000 after buying an additional 24,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $537.36. 385,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $495.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $487.09. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $568.30.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

