BluePath Capital Management LLC Takes $495,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,050,000 after acquiring an additional 133,685 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,814,000 after acquiring an additional 200,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,459,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,377,000 after acquiring an additional 32,844 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Altria Group Price Performance
Shares of MO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,087,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,535,627. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57.
Altria Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.
Insider Activity at Altria Group
In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.
