Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,049.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $998.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $910.37. The company has a market cap of $491.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $549.99 and a 52-week high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.