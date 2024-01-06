BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.31

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and traded as high as $2.22. BTCS shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 607,912 shares traded.

BTCS Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $31.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16.

Get BTCS alerts:

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. BTCS had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 370.07%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that BTCS Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BTCS

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BTCS by 39,627.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BTCS by 103.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTCS during the first quarter worth about $47,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BTCS during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BTCS by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.