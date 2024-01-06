Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Trading Up 1%

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Free Report) traded up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 52 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.66). 73,905 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 70,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.50 ($0.66).

Cambridge Cognition Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95. The firm has a market cap of £18.35 million, a P/E ratio of -477.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 77.59.

About Cambridge Cognition

(Get Free Report)

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB digital cognitive assessment platform for drug development by enabling pharmaceutical companies to take new therapeutics from preclinical consultancy to pivotal studies and approval, as well as supports sponsors to enhance recruitment, develop safe and effective treatments, and enhance research and development efficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Cognition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Cognition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.