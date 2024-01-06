Canadian Banc (TSE:BK) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.03

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.03 and traded as high as C$10.38. Canadian Banc shares last traded at C$10.30, with a volume of 62,790 shares changing hands.

Canadian Banc Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.40. The company has a market cap of C$230.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.38.

About Canadian Banc

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

