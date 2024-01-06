Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Shares Down 3.6%

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2024

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTCGet Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$270.00 and last traded at C$270.00. 104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$280.00.

Canadian Tire Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$267.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$277.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98. The stock has a market cap of C$957.60 million, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.44 by C($0.48). Canadian Tire had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Tire Co., Limited will post 14.507772 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Tire Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Canadian Tire’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio is 71.87%.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.