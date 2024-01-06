Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Shares Down 3.6%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$270.00 and last traded at C$270.00. 104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$280.00.

Canadian Tire Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$267.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$277.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98. The stock has a market cap of C$957.60 million, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.44 by C($0.48). Canadian Tire had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Tire Co., Limited will post 14.507772 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Tire Increases Dividend

Canadian Tire Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Canadian Tire’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio is 71.87%.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Featured Stories

