Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:USAT opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $489.73 million, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

