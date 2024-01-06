Capasso Planning Partners LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of STIP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.38. 485,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,931. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.37. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

