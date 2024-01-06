Capasso Planning Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 5.2% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $9,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 62,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 136,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.41. The company had a trading volume of 386,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,702. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.90. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $86.96.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

