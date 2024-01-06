Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $103.45

Shares of Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.45 ($1.32) and traded as high as GBX 104.33 ($1.33). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 101.60 ($1.29), with a volume of 570,829 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.59) price objective on shares of Card Factory in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Card Factory alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Card Factory

Card Factory Stock Performance

About Card Factory

The company has a market cap of £348.89 million, a PE ratio of 673.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 103.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.36.

(Get Free Report)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. It provides greeting cards, celebration essentials, and gifts through cardfactory stores retail and cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through printcraft stores and online businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.