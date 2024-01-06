Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $103.45

Shares of Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.45 ($1.32) and traded as high as GBX 104.33 ($1.33). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 101.60 ($1.29), with a volume of 570,829 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.59) price objective on shares of Card Factory in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Card Factory
Card Factory Stock Performance
About Card Factory
Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. It provides greeting cards, celebration essentials, and gifts through cardfactory stores retail and cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through printcraft stores and online businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Card Factory
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.