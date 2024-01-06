Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.0499

Casper (CSPR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0499 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $583.27 million and approximately $8.79 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,284,908,353 coins and its circulating supply is 11,680,079,983 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,283,913,689 with 11,679,134,290 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.05022094 USD and is down -4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $9,191,351.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

