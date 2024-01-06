CEEK VR Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.01 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $40.49 million and $2.01 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00017752 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,692.94 or 1.00013898 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011525 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010671 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.59 or 0.00186760 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05101216 USD and is down -4.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $2,064,069.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

