Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) CEO John Fieldly Sells 9,107 Shares

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $848,134.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,715,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Fieldly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Celsius alerts:

On Tuesday, December 5th, John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of Celsius stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $14,997,540.78.

Celsius Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $57.28 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.33 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. Celsius had a return on equity of 160.56% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CELH. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.33 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Celsius from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.33 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Celsius to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Celsius

Institutional Trading of Celsius

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,034,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Celsius by 288.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,334,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,127,000 after buying an additional 991,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,676,000 after acquiring an additional 762,087 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,022,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 634,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after acquiring an additional 417,825 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.