Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) EVP Toby David Sells 10,809 Shares of Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) EVP Toby David sold 10,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $613,086.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,442.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Celsius Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $57.28 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.33 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.98.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The business had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Celsius during the third quarter valued at $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Celsius during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Celsius during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.
