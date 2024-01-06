Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) EVP Toby David Sells 10,809 Shares of Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) EVP Toby David sold 10,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $613,086.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,442.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $57.28 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.33 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.98.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The business had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Celsius to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $63.33 to $76.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.33 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Celsius during the third quarter valued at $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Celsius during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Celsius during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Stories

