Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 791,336 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 699.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791,336 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC owned 1.39% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $18,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $373,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,120 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at about $30,106,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at about $16,127,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,451,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 739.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,569,000 after purchasing an additional 540,252 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Marie Hansen purchased 1,935 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,876.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,876.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,135 shares of company stock worth $220,094 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $27.80 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 27.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $185.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

