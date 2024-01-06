Chicago Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $29,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 511.1% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $703.34 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The company has a market cap of $277.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $695.31 and a 200 day moving average of $668.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

