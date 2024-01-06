Chicago Capital LLC Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,822 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 20,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,946 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,796 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.83.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $289.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.33.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

