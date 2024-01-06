Chicago Capital LLC Raises Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 1.5% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $32,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,865,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,710,862. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $676.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $668.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $600.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.62 and a 1 year high of $720.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

