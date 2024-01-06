Chicago Capital LLC Sells 1,708 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Morningstar worth $14,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 90.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 60.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,334 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.98, for a total transaction of $2,980,615.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,471,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,773,755.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 400 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $107,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,710.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,334 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.98, for a total value of $2,980,615.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,471,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,773,755.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,894 shares of company stock valued at $30,441,746. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ MORN opened at $272.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 165.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.41. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.28 and a 1-year high of $289.17.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 3.59%.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MORN. StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Morningstar

About Morningstar

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.