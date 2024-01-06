Chicago Capital LLC Sells 58 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group comprises 1.8% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of TransDigm Group worth $39,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,757,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,167 shares of company stock valued at $109,871,524. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.3 %
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TransDigm Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on TDG. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.71.
TransDigm Group Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
