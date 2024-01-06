Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock opened at $2,213.32 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,365.12 and a 52-week high of $2,348.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,202.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,030.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,330.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,259.52.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,526,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

