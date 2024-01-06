Citizens National Bank Trust Department Acquires 780 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 51.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,333,891,000 after purchasing an additional 123,408,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $721,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386,205 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 104.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $63.53. The stock has a market cap of $118.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.48 and its 200-day moving average is $49.06.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

