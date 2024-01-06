Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 140 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 250.5% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 78,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,173,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $77.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.66. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

