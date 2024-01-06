CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.00

CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.25), with a volume of 275380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.25 ($0.25).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.76) target price on shares of CleanTech Lithium in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.
CleanTech Lithium Stock Performance
About CleanTech Lithium
CleanTech Lithium Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Chile. It holds interests in the Laguna Verde, Francisco Basin, and Llamara projects that covers an area of approximately 500 square kilometers. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CleanTech Lithium
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for CleanTech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanTech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.