CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.00

CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.25), with a volume of 275380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.25 ($0.25).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.76) target price on shares of CleanTech Lithium in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 39.90. The company has a market cap of £27.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.83.

CleanTech Lithium Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Chile. It holds interests in the Laguna Verde, Francisco Basin, and Llamara projects that covers an area of approximately 500 square kilometers. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

