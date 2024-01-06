Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th.

Commercial Metals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Commercial Metals has a payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $48.22 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.03.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business's revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter R. Matt acquired 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 7,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

