Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th.

Commercial Metals has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Commercial Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CMC stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMC. Citigroup dropped their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Peter R. Matt acquired 6,200 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 311.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

